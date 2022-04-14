Dalits, Chowdar Lake & Cow Dung: A Play Re-Imagines Ambedkar’s Mahad March

Ambedkar: (addressing the crowd) As you all may know, not long ago, under pressure from us, the Mahad Municipality passed a resolution permitting the use of this water by all communities. I have to say that there were also fair-minded people from other castes and communities who supported our just cause.

(There is clapping)

Ambedkar: Powerful communities here do not wish for us to drink this water. This is the reason we have undertaken today’s long march. Many of you must be tired, and some may be exhausted, but now, we are all here at the location, about to undertake a historic task.

(Loud cheering from the crowd)

Ambedkar: This is a historic moment. As you know, all around us, on this vast land of ours, there are roads, streets and paths where our people are not permitted to walk. There also exist innumerable water bodies, both large and small, that we are not permitted to use for drinking or washing … All of this is set to change now. (looks at Gauri directly) Do you know why we are here today?

Gauri: Yes, Babasaheb, I know.