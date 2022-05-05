'I Fell at Everyone's Feet': Wife of Hyd Man Killed Over Interfaith Marriage

"My Raju was killed in full public view, near the traffic signal. I fell at everyone's feet. Why did no one come to help?" asked Syed Ashrin Sulthana, whose husband was stabbed to death on a busy road in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 4 May.

Billipuram Nagaraju, a Dalit man, was brutally attacked and killed at a busy road in Saroornagar in Hyderabad over his marriage to a woman from the Muslim community.

The police has filed a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the incident. They have also nabbed the two accused who are Sulthana's brother, Syed Mobin Ahmed, and her relative, Mohammed Masood Ahmed, in connection with the case.

"Could they not see when he was being killed in front of them? Doesn’t this world have eyes? I fell at the feet of everyone. If I had died, I would not have been so shattered. I laid on my Raju to save him but one person (attacker) kept pulling me back, while the other kept attacking him. Raju was wearing a helmet, but they broke his head," Sulthana said to the reporters.