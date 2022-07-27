2 BSF Personnel, Part of UN Peacekeeping Mission, Killed in Congo Amid Protests

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were a part of the United Nation's peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, were killed on Tuesday, 26 July amid violent protests, officials said.

The two soldiers were a part of a UN peacekeeping named MONUSCO (the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo). Two platoons of the BSF, comprising 70-74 personnel, had been deployed in the area and were inducted in May.

Both the deceased personnel were from Rajasthan and held the rank of head constable.

"On 26 July, two BSF personnel of the UN Peacekeeping Contingent (MONUSCO) deployed at Butembo, Democratic Republic of Congo, succumbed to fatal injuries during the violent armed protests," a BSF spokesperson was reported as saying by PTI.