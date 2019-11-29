Captain Gurbachan Singh Salaria: Only UN Peacekeeper to Receive Param Vir Chakra

On 5 December 1961, the 3rd battalion of 1st Gorkha Rifles was tasked to clear a roadblock by rebels on the way to Élizabethville Airport at a strategic roundabout. The plan was to launch the first attack by Charlie Company, led by Major Govind Sharma. Captain Salaria, with a platoon from Alpha Company, stationed close to the airport road was supposed to block the rebels and attack them if required. The rest of Alpha Company was kept in reserve.

Captain Salaria and his troops reached the specified location with their armoured personnel carriers. They were positioned around 1,500 yards from the target. His rocket launcher team was soon able to get close enough to the rebels' armoured cars to destroy them. This unforeseen move left the Katangese confused and disorganised. Salaria felt that it was prudent to attack before the rebels reorganised.