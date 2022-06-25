2 Pak Fishermen Nabbed by BSF Near Gujarat, Get Bullet Wounds During Escape Bid

BSF captured two fishermen.
(Photo: PTI)
The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two Pakistani fishermen from the Harami Nala creek area close to the Indo-Pak border near Gujarat’s Kutch district, authorities said.
Both the Pakistani fishermen were apprehended after a chase, in which they sustained bullet injuries in ankle while trying to escape towards Pakistan, the BSF said in a statement issued late Friday night, 24 June.
During patrolling on Thursday, June 23, the BSF patrol party observed the movement of Pakistani fishing boats in the Harami Nala area, it said.
The BSF continued the search operation and cordoned off the entire area, plugging all possible escape routes towards the neighbouring country, it said.
They sustained bullet injury in the ankle and were being evacuated to a hospital. They were identified as Sadam Hussain (20) and Ali Baksh (25), both residents of Pakistani village Zero Point, the BSF said.