India Sends 2 lakh COVID Vaccines As ‘Gift’ For UN Peacekeepers

Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix hailed India’s contribution and said that an effective roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine to all peacekeepers is a key priority for the United Nations. “Our priority is to protect our personnel and their capacity to continue their crucial work, help protect vulnerable communities and deliver on their mandates, ”Lacroix said.

Under-Secretary-General for Operational Support Atul Khare also expressed his gratitude to India's contribution of the vaccine doses for the UN peacekeepers and said that India is a longstanding and steadfast supporter of Peacekeeping .”I want to thank the government and people of India, who have generously donated COVID-19 vaccines to benefit our peacekeeping personnel and enable them to continue their life-saving work in a safe manner,” he was quoated as saying by PTI.

In February, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that India will gift 2,00,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for UN peacekeepers. “Keeping in mind the UN Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 2,00,000 doses for them, Jaishankar had said.

(With inputs from PTI)