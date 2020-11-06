HC To Hear Arnab’s Pleas Against Arrest, Quashing FIR Shortly

The Bombay High Court on Friday, 6 November will hear the petitions at 3 pm filed by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami against his arrest, as well as to quash the 2018 FIR against him for alleged abetment of Anvay Naik’s 2018 suicide. Goswam had sought interim relief from the court on Thursday, 5 November, to at least be released on bail while the petitions are heard.

The judges on Thursday had said they would need to hear from the respondents before they could grant him relief. Senior advocates Amit Desai, Kapil Sibal and Shirish Gupte are expected to argue for the other side on Friday.

The Maharashtra Police arrested Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018. In a suicide note, Naik said that he and his mother were in financial distress caused because large payments owed to his company Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had not been paid by three clients, including Arnab Goswami/Republic TV. The amount owed is said to be Rs 83 lakh.

Why Was the Hearing Deffered on Thursday?

The bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik refused to grant interim relief on Thursday and said that they could not grant this without hearing from the state and other respondents including the informant in the case (Anvay Naik’s wife, Akshata) which could not happen on Thursday as notice of the pleas was only served on them too late. The judges issued notice in the case after asking Goswami’s lawyers to issue notice to the informant Akshata Naik, and said the matter would be taken up on Friday.

What did Goswami’s Lawyers Argue?

Senior advocate Adar Ponda tried to convince the court that the entire reinvestigation of the case, which had been closed in April 2019, is illegal, and therefore Arnab’s continued detention is also illegal. As a result, he urged the court to grant interim bail to Goswami. He noted that once the judicial magistrate in Raigad had accepted the police’s closure report on 16 April 2019, the police could not investigate the matter further without receiving the magistrate’s permission.

“If an ‘A’ Summary report exists on record, then can’t resurrect a dead man,” he argued. “Every step of the investigation from 15 October (when the police informed the magistrate they were looking into the matter again) including the arrest is illegal.”

Ponda observed that Akshata Naik had just filed a petition in the Bombay High Court that the same judges would be considering, in which she had challenged the order to close the investigation in April 2019. This showed, he said, that the other side understood that there was no way an investigation could take place at this time without a direction from the courts. Harish Salve urged the court to keep in mind the numerous cases against Goswami and Republic by the Maharashtra administration, and said they “could not ignore” the implications of how Goswami was being hounded. “There is no reason or ground to arrest him and so he should be given interim bail.”