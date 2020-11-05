Arnab’s Arrest: Govt’s Outrage Over Attack on Press Hypocritical?

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami is making headlines again – from being accused of manipulating TRP channels just last month, the allegation now is of abetment of suicide for which he has been taken under arrest and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. But not without some high drama. In an unexpected development, the Raigad police along with the Mumbai police arrived at Goswami's Worli residence to arrest him on Wednesday morning. But the police teams faced what they called 'extreme resistance' from arrest by Goswami along with a volley of questions – all of which was captured on a now viral video. Once arrested, the TV anchor was taken to Alibag, about 100 kms from Mumbai, where the abetment of suicide case against him was registered.

The case relates to the suicide by 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik in 2018. The architect and his mother committed suicide over alleged non-payment of dues by Republic TV. As some journalists spoke out to condemn this act, irrespective of their differences with Goswami's brand of journalism, this arrest turned into a political row between the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra and the BJP-led Centre. But what is this old case about? Why has it resurfaced now? As we talk about all that, let's also look at how the state of the fourth pillar of democracy has been under attack since the past few years.