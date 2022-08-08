BJP's Shrikant Tyagi Was Provided Government Security Between 2018-20: Source

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Shrikant Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside a housing society in Noida, bulldozers arrived at the site on Monday, 8 August.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Shrikant Tyagi)
Between 2018-20, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi was provided with security by the Ghaziabad administration between 2018-2020, a source in the Uttar Pradesh Police told The Quint on Monday, 8 August.
Earlier in the day, an allegedly illegal construction attached to Tyagi's residence in Noida’s Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B was bulldozed. The action came after Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh Police for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside the society complex.
Moreover, three personnel were deployed for his wife's security between 2019-20, the source added.
While Tyagi has claimed to be a leader in the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the party has denied that he is even a member. A purported letter confirming Tyagi's membership, on a BJP letterhead, is also doing the rounds on social media.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has decried the BJP for allegedly protecting the supposed leader, posting a collage of Tyagi’s photos with different BJP leaders.
Tyagi was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on 5 August for assaulting a woman after an argument with her inside his housing society in Noida.
The spat took place when the woman raised objections against the planting of some trees by the BJP leader, citing violation of rules.
Tyagi claimed that he was within his rights to do so, and resorted to obscenities while speaking to the society resident. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media, which showed Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman.
Soon after the incident, other women residents of the society gathered and demonstrated against Tyagi. They demanded an apology from the accused for the inappropriate words. The women alleged that the BJP leader is trying to lay claim on the society's land by planting his trees.
Subsequently, Noida Police said that a case has been registered against the BJP leader.
Meanwhile, Tyagi has moved a surrender application in Surajpur court in Greater Noida.
