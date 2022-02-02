‘MediaOne Targeted for Being Critical of BJP, RSS’: Managing Editor C Dawood

Was MediaOne news channel denied security clearance because it is owned by Muslims – Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, an Islamic organisation, to be precise? “Not sure,” replied C Dawood, the managing editor of the Malayalam news channel, which temporarily stopped its broadcast on 31 January as the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry issued an order that asked it to stop operations.

Dawood, who has been with MediaOne since the channel’s inception in 2011, was, however, sure that the I&B Ministry’s order was aimed to “blatantly intimidate” the management, as the channel has been “critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.”

The channel is back on air after the high court deferred the I&B Ministry’s order till Wednesday, 2 February. Pramod Raman is the editor of the channel.