‘Security Reasons’: I&B Ministry Suspends Telecast of News Channel MediaOne

The Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday, 31 December, suspended the broadcast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne, citing 'security reasons.'
(Photo: The Quint)
The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday, 31 January, suspended the broadcast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne, citing 'security reasons.'
The I&B Ministry issued the suspension order after the Ministry of Home Affairs refused to provide 'security clearance' to the channel.
On Monday, editor of Media One, Pramod Raman, penned a note to the viewers stating:
In 2020, news channel Asianet's broadcast was also stopped.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)