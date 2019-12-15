Night When Jamia Saw CAA Protests, Violence & Detainment

As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told news agency ANI.

Dozens of students were detained from the campus, and at least 60 – including students and policemen – got injured in the ruckus.

The detained students were released by Delhi Police in the wee hours of Monday.