Night When Jamia Saw CAA Protests, Violence & Detainment

Night When Jamia Saw CAA Protests, Violence & Detainment

India
The Quint

As protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act rocked the national capital, with violence erupting at several places, Delhi Police on Sunday, 15 December entered the campus of Jamia Millia Islamia university without permission and beat up students and staff, Waseem Ahmed Khan, Chief Proctor of the varsity told news agency ANI.

Dozens of students were detained from the campus, and at least 60 – including students and policemen – got injured in the ruckus.

The detained students were released by Delhi Police in the wee hours of Monday.

Loading...

‘We’re Trapped Here’

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia alleged that policemen entered the university campus and started firing tear gas. A university official told news agency PTI that the police also blocked university gates.

“There is tear gas shelling in the reading hall. We are in the hostel, and we can hear the police using tear gas shells. Please help us.”
Student to PTI
Students further alleged that the policemen entered the campus mosque and started beating the people who were peacefully offering prayers there.

Speaking to The Quint, a student said, “Students who have got injured are trapped inside the reading hall. There is no way to get out of the campus. We are trapped here.”

Jamia VC Najma Akhtar later told PTI that students who were inside library have been taken out and are safe.

South East Delhi DCP Chinmoy Biswal told the media that the motive of the police was to “push the mob back.”

“Our only interest is to push the mob back, so law and order can be restored in the area. We have no problem with university (Jamia Millia Islamia university) students,” he said.

“The mob caused arson, set motorcycles ablaze, it pelted stones at us. This mob was violent. Around 6 police men have been injured in the stone pelting. We are yet to ascertained the identities.”
Chinmoy Biswal, DCP, South East Delhi

Nearly 50 Students Detained, Then Released

Speaking to the media outside the Kalkaji police station, activist Harsh Mander said that 28 students were brought there from Jamia.

According to media reports, a further 20 were detained at the New Friends Colony police station.

Later in the evening, the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an order ordering the Kalkaji Police Station to take the injured students “without any delay for treatment at a reputed hospital.” Following the order, the students were released.
Those detained in New Friends Colony were also released and sent to hospitals for checkup.

Around 100 Students Admitted Across Various Hospitals

At the Al-Shifa multi speciality hospital near the university, about 60-70 injured students are undergoing treatment.

One student is close to losing his eyesight, while there are some who have been injured by the teargas shells. Some have fractured bones in multiple parts of their bodies, The Quint learnt.

As of 9 pm on Sunday, 26 more were admitted to Holy Family Hospital near the campus. Some students have also been admitted to Apollo and AIIMS.

Protests at Delhi Police Headquarters

Following the entire episode, protesters, including Jawaharlal Nehru University students, held demonstration at Delhi Police Headquarters, ITO, Delhi Gate and Pragati Maidan.

(Photo: The Quint)

Schools, Colleges to Remain Shut in Parts of Delhi

School and colleges in areas of South Delhi will remain closed on Monday due to the violence. The protests even led to the Delhi Metro halting operations at several places across the national capital.

As many as 17 metro stations also remained shut in the city following the unrest. DMRC announced closing of Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi Gate, Pragati Maidan, ITO, IIT, GTB Nagar, Shivaji Stadium, Vasant Vihar, Munirka, RK Puram, Sukhdev Vihar, Okhla Vihar, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh, Ashram, Patel Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya.

Also Read : CAA Protest: Violence in South Delhi; Cop Injured, Buses Torched 

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our India section for more stories.

India
The Quint
    Loading...