'Effort To Gag Media': Kerala CM Vijayan, Others Condemn MediaOne Suspension

Congress Leader and Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said, "The ban on Mediaone’s broadcast should be immediately revoked. I strongly condemn the decision of the central government to hinder the broadcast of MediaOne, a leading channel in Kerala."

"This is an affront to democracy and media freedom. This is the second time that such an act is being done. This effort of the BJP and RSS to infringe on media freedom should be condemned. The order issued by Information and Broadcast Ministry should be revoked with immediate effect," he said.

Meanwhile, Kerala CPI(M) criticised the move as an attempt to rein in media. "This is an attempt to control media. This decision of I&B should be protested. It is condemnable," the party said.