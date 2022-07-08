BJP Sacks Haryana IT Cell Head Amid Calls for Arrest Over Controversial Tweets

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, 7 July, removed Arun Yadav, its Haryana IT cell incharge, from his post, amid calls for his arrest over controversial tweets pertaining to Muslims and Islam.

A statement issued by state BJP president OP Dhankar said Yadav is being removed from the post with immediate effect but did not give any reason for it.

Yadav's tweets, between May and going as far back as 2017, have gone viral on social media now. While no complaint has been filed against him so far, people are demanding his arrest online.

#ArrestArunYadav has been trending on Twitter since Thursday, with 184k tweets as of Friday noon.