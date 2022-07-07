UP Court Rejects Bail Plea of Md Zubair, Remands Him to 14-Day Judicial Custody

Meanwhile, Zubair moved the Supreme Court on Thursday, seeking to quash the First Information Report (FIR) registered against him in the case.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appearing for Zubair also told the apex court that there is a serious threat to his life.

The matter was mentioned before a vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari for urgent listing. The top court has agreed to hear his petition on Friday, 8 July.

Zubair was initially arrested on 27 June for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through a tweet he had posted in 2018.

The tweet was apparently carrying a "questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion," the police said.