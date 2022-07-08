Supreme Court Begins Hearing Mohammed Zubair's Plea in 'Hatemongers' Case

The FIR against journalist and fact-checker Mohammed Zubair has been filed under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.



The FIR filed at Uttar Pradesh’s Khairabad police station alleges that on 27 May, the informant in the case saw a tweet posted by Zubair on his handle, in which he used the "offensive" term “hatemongers” against “the respected manager of revered religious place Badi Sanghat, P.S. Khairabad and National Patron of National Hindu Sher Sena, Mahant Bajrang Muni Ji.”

“Petitioner also insulted Hindu Yati Narasimha Nar Saraswati and Swami Anand Swaroop on his twitter (sic),” it adds.



This is despite the fact that all three of these above-mentioned people are reported to have had FIRs filed against them for making hate speeches.



Despite this, the Allahabad High Court deemed it appropriate to refuse to quash the FIR against Zubair for his tweet.



The High Court reasoned: