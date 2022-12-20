Bilkis Bano Case: Gujarat Govt Refuses to Share File Notings of Remission Panel

The Gujarat government has refused to reveal the file notings of the recommendations made by the remission committee for the premature release of the 11 life convicts in the Bilkis Bano case.

According to a Times of India report, Ahmedabad-based RTI activist Pankti Jog had asked for details about the release of the 2002 case convicts on the following points:

> Terms of reference for the remission committees in the last five years

> Minutes of meetings of these committees

> Names of prisoners recommended for release along with reasons

> Noting of the file along with the criteria for selection of members of the remission committee for the release of jail inmates on the occassion of 75th Independence Day anniversary.

She asked for these details on 20 August, five days after the 11 Hindu convicts were released on Independence Day.