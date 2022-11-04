Bilkis Bano Convicts, Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Why are Netas Protecting Rapists?

On 5 March 2017, addressing a rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "A daughter is asking for justice and the Chief Minister is protecting the perpetrator. What could be worse than this?"

But on 15 August 2022, 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case, and sentenced to life imprisonment, were released from prison, welcomed and garlanded.

In October 2022, Gurmeet Ram Rahim – self-proclaimed godman convicted of rape, was released on a 40-day parole.

How and why do political parties, governments and people support and even glorify rapists?