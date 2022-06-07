'She's a Child After All': Bhopal COVID Orphan Stares at Father's Hefty LIC Loan

Vanisha's father Jeetendra, who was an agent of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), had taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh from his office before his untimely demise.

The LIC then blocked all the savings and commissions that Jeetendra was entitled to, which would ideally have gone to Vanisha and her brother after his demise as both of them are minors.

"My father gave his life to this company when he was alive. It was quite a shock to receive such recall notices from the LIC," Vanisha said.