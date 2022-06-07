'She's a Child After All': Bhopal COVID Orphan Stares at Father's Hefty LIC Loan

Vanisha Pathak, who topped the CBSE Class 10 board exams while grappling with the loss of both her parents, has been receiving loan repayment notices from the LIC. Vanisha and her brother Vivan, who are both minors, seek help.
Photo altered by Deeksha Malhotra/ The Quint.
"I don't know what to do. I am a minor and my brother is very young. Where will we find so much money to repay the loan," asks Vanisha Pathak, a COVID orphan from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, who was sent legal notices about a home loan that her late father had taken.
A distressed Vanisha was slowly picking up the pieces of her life – and had joined coaching classes to prepare for the IIT-JEE exams – when the loan recall notices landed at her doorstep.
Vanisha said she had always focused on her studies, and that was all she wanted to do so she could fulfil her parents' dreams.
Vanisha and her younger brother Vivan being congratulated by Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan after she topped the CBSE board exam.
Vanisha's father Jeetendra, who was an agent of the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), had taken a loan of Rs 30 lakh from his office before his untimely demise.
The LIC then blocked all the savings and commissions that Jeetendra was entitled to, which would ideally have gone to Vanisha and her brother after his demise as both of them are minors.
"My father gave his life to this company when he was alive. It was quite a shock to receive such recall notices from the LIC," Vanisha said.
The first set of legal notices didn't reach them. The second set of notices was dropped at a neighbour's house in February 2022 – that's how Vanisha and her family found out.
The notices accessed by The Quint demanded the recall of the amounts of Rs 17,33,810 and Rs 11,95,222 in a week's time.
In response, Vanisha wrote to the LIC in February 2022, explaining that she was a minor and that she needed more time to repay the loan.
Her letter reads:
However, Vanisha, who received the last notice in February 2022, said there has been no response so far to her pleas seeking relief.
Vanisha is currently living under the care of her maternal uncle Ashok Sharma, who is a professor.
Speaking to The Quint, Sharma said that he was trying his best to take care of the children, but was worried about repaying the debts.
Vanisha and Vivan are currently under the care of their maternal uncle Ashok Sharma and aunt Bhavana Sharma.
Vanisha's maternal aunt Bhavana Sharma said that the children were "deeply impacted" by this crisis.
Officials posted at the LIC's Bhopal office said they had forwarded Vanisha's applications to the central office.
"Vanisha's uncle sent us an application and we have forwarded it to the higher authorities. We had informed the family that they will not get any further notices until Vanisha turns 18. No notice has been sent after 10 February 2022, and there won't be any till 31 January 2023," a senior officer of the LIC's Bhopal office told The Quint.
After the matter grabbed media attention, the teen received a letter dated 11 April 2022 on 6 June 2022, stating that the LIC will not initiate any legal proceedings.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has also taken cognisance of the issue, asking the LIC to look into it.
But that doesn't solve Vanisha's woes.
"We were hoping for a waiver," Prof Sharma added. But so far, there has been no such intimation from the company.