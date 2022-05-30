Children Orphaned by COVID To Get Rs 10 Lakh Support, Monthly Stipend: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Children who lost both their parents or guardians to COVID-19 will receive financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh upon turning 23 years of age, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday, 30 May, as part of the PM CARES for Children scheme.
While these children are in school, the government will give them a scholarship of Rs 20,000 and provide monthly support of Rs 4,000 once they turn 18 years.
The PM announced these benefits under the PM CARES for Children Scheme via video conferencing on Monday. Union Minister Smriti Irani, members of the Council of Ministers, and chief ministers were among those participating in the event.
They can register for the benefits on pmcaresforchildren.in, which will act as a single window system for approvals.
Speaking during the virtual interaction, the PM said, "PM CARES for Children is a small effort to reduce the difficulties of such corona affected children who lost both their mother and father. PM CARES for children is also a reflection of the fact that every countryman is with you with the utmost sensitivity."
