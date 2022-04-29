COVID Orphan Secures 78% in MP Board Class 12 Results, Aspires to Be CA
Anushka Satya had lost both her father and mother in a span of 24 days in April 2021.
vishnukant tiwari
Anushka and her two siblings lost their parents to COVID-19 in a span of 24 days in April 2021. She has now scored 78% in MP Class 12 Board Results and aspires to be a Chartered Accountant.
Anushka Satya/ The Quint
Anushka Satya, who lost both her mother and father in a span of 24 days during the second wave of COVID-19 in April 2021, has secured 78% in her class 12 Madhya Pradesh (MP) board exam results.
A commerce stream student, Anushka studied in Gayatri Shiksha Niketan in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh.
Anushka's situation had deteriorated after the untimely demise of her parents. However, she decided to take charge and shoulder the responsibility of her two siblings.
The Quint had earlier published the story of Anushka Satya as part of the COVID Orphan series, which documented the lives and struggles of children who lost their parents during the second wave of COVID-19.
Anushka now says that she wants to fulfil her parents' wishes and become a chartered accountant (CA).
"I wasn't sure how much I would secure in my class 12 MP Board exams, but I had it in my mind that I wanted to become a chartered accountant, and I had started preparing for it even before the results came. I am just happy because after getting good marks in class 12, I feel confident that I will be able to crack my CA exam and fulfil my parents' wishes and look after my siblings, " she said.
Juggling the responsibilities of a household with two little children and an elderly grandmother, Anushka says she has given befitting replies to all those who had questioned her.
'Have Shown to All Those Who Questioned me, Will Continue to do The Same'
In an earlier interview with The Quint, Anushka had said that she was targeted and humiliated publicly and was also subjected to sexist remarks as she tried to shoulder the responsibilities of the family post her parents' demise.
"After the death of my parents, when I took on the responsibility and started going out, people were quick to question my character. They said I will run away with someone, my character is loose, and that I shouldn't go out because I am a girl."
Anushka had said.
After her MP Board Class 12 results were declared, Anushka told The Quint that she would continue fighting for herself and her younger siblings.
"Everybody thought we were doomed. Me, my four-year-old brother and seven-year-old sister were looked at as if we had a dark future. But I always believed that my parents would look after me even though they were not physically with me. I scored 78% in class 12 board exams, and now I know that I can fulfil my parents' dream and become something so that I can take care of my two siblings."
Anushka.
My Grandmother Stood by me: Anushka
Her grandmother, Parvati, who is in her 60s, has been her constant and only support, said Anushka.
"My grandmother stood by me when my parents died. She, too, had lost her son, but she never cried in front of us; else, we would have been shattered. She has been a mother and a father, much more than one could expect. And when I told her about my result, I could see that she was proud of me, and I wish to see the same glimmer in her eyes."
Anushka
Parvati said that she was beyond happy and expected good results from Anushka.
"It was not an easy task for a 17-year-old girl to manage everything. Only she could have done both – taking care of her siblings and ensuring a good career for herself. She has gone through a lot, and I only pray that these results bring her some happiness and that she gets all that she deserves."
Parvati.
