LIC's Rs 21000 Cr Mega IPO Opens For Subscription; Share Sale to Close on 9 May

In the country's largest ever Initial Public Offering (IPO), Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) opened for subscription for retail institutional investors on Wednesday, 4 May.

The state-run insurance company is offering a 3.5 percent stake, with a price band of 902-949 per share in an bid to generate Rs 21,000 crore.

The LIC IPO will close on 9 May and the company will be listed on the stock exchange on 17 May.

In light of the market condition, LIC had slashed the stake by 1.5 per cent. As per the LIC draft of February, the government was offering 31.62 crore equity shares or a 5 percent stake in the IPO.

However, despite the reduced offering size, the issue is the biggest in India, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey confirmed on 27 April.