Orphaned by COVID, 15-Year-Old Aryan Gives Up His Dreams of Becoming a Cricketer

(COVID deaths are not just numbers. This story is The Quint's effort to put a human face to the many tragedies witnessed across the country during the deadly second wave. It's the story of Aryan, a 15-year-old whose childhood was snatched from him by the virus as he lost both his parents in a span of less than six months during the pandemic. Please support us by becoming a Quint member and help us bring you the stories of India's COVID Orphans.)

Fifteen-year-old Aryan Kandekar lives with his grandmother Shashikala in the Beed district of Maharashtra. He lost his mother Meena to a heart attack following a rise in blood pressure and medical negligence in January 2021 and his father Sanjay to coronavirus only five months later at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.