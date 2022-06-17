Bhima Koregaon Case: New Report Ties Pune Police With 'Fabricated Evidence'

“We generally don’t tell people who targeted them, but I’m kind of tired of watching... These guys are not going after terrorists. They’re going after human rights defenders and journalists. And it’s not right," an unnamed security analyst told American magazine WIRED.

The analyst is employed by an email provider which WIRED had contacted as part of their investigation into the alleged compromising of the devices owned by the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case.

While the accused in the case continue to languish in jails, barring rare exceptions who have somehow managed to get a bail and one Jessuit priest who died awaiting the same, a spate of independent investigations suggest that the purported evidence used to keep the accused behind bars may have just been corrupt.

Most recently, the investigative report by WIRED goes on to point towards Pune Police's purported involvement in fabrication of evidence in the case. As per this report, researchers have revealed ties between those who had allegedly hacked into the systems used by the accused prior to their arrest, and "the very same Indian police agency in the city of Pune that arrested multiple activists (in the Bhima Koregaon case)".