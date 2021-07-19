Pegasus Spyware Used Against Friends & Kin of Bhima Koregaon Accused: Report

In the developing story of the Pegasus spyware, new names from the list of people under possible surveillance have come to the fore in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, which suggests a much wider use of the Israel-made software. The spyware is used for unrestricted 'surveillance' through a person's phone.

As per a report by The Wire on Sunday, 18 July, Pegasus was used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of over 40 senior journalists, opposition leaders, government officials, and rights activists.

Pegasus, a product of Israeli cyberweapons company NSO Group, was earlier in the news in late 2019 when it was found that spies used the spyware to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users around the world, including 121 Indians.