Bengaluru’s COVID-19 Reporting Transparent Compared to Other Megacities: Study

These figures suggest that about 91% of these infected persons had insurance cover. However, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA), under the Ministry of Finance, estimates only 3 percent of India's population to be covered under group or individual health insurances (non-government schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana).

The analysis found that in Bengaluru, insurance claims were made for 4,991 (36 percent) cases when the official tally was 13,780 cases. In contrast, Ahmedabad, which had officially reported 283 cases in July, had 5,009 (1770 percent) insurance claims.

Even though the number of people having health insurance is higher in metro cities, the underreporting is significant. The proportion of COVID-19 patients having health insurance cover (excluding government schemes) to the total COVID-19 patient should be in line with the percentage of health insurance to the total population of the state, the study said.

“However, as per the health Insurance claim report for July, approximately nine out of 10 COVID-19 patients in these megacities had health insurance cover, which is illogical. The primary reason for the huge variation is massive underreporting of cases and deaths,” it noted.

For July alone, the data suggest that five lakh cases and 10,000 deaths are estimated to be underreported in the country. “The six megacities, which contribute nearly one in every five cases and deaths, might have underreported to the tune of 1.8-2 lakh cases and 2,200-2,500 COVID-19 deaths,” the analysis said.