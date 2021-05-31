Why Bengaluru Saw 3x More COVID Deaths Than Chennai in 2nd Wave

Unlike Bengaluru, Chennai has been consistently and solely relying on RT-PCR tests, giving them reliable results. Sanjeev also noted that interference of influential politicians in daily matters in Bengaluru had detrimental effects on the entire functioning of the administration. “Further, the rush to discharge patients and the lack of strict protocol to monitor patients in home isolation have also led to a spike in deaths in Bengaluru,” he added.

Bengaluru is still struggling to have a clear strategy for both containment and clinical management, he said. “Additionally, crucial decisions related to the quantum of testing are largely political rather than scientific. To worsen the situation, the political establishment in the state has a tendency to wash its dirty linen in public in order to gain electoral gain at the cost of morale of administrative staff members, who are working round the clock to solve the crisis,” added Sanjeev.

“Also, in one instance, an IAS officer has been physically abused, which is not acceptable under any situation. When the two key institutions — political and administrative — have to work in at most cordial ecosystem with mutual respect and trust, they are at loggerhead. This cost the lives of 5,000 more people in Bengaluru Urban in the second wave when compared to Chennai,” he noted.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)