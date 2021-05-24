Caste Looms Over COVID-19: Only Dalits Cremate Bodies in Bengaluru

Sowri Raja, a Dalit employed at a Bengaluru crematorium spoke lucidly about the discrimination he faced. “We neither get insurance nor provident fund. Even COVID-19 dead bodies are assigned token numbers, but we are not even given identity cards,” he said.

Speaking at the release event of ‘Dignity Disposed’, a research report released by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) on Monday, 24 May, Raja said that Dalit workers at crematoriums in Bengaluru are denied their basic rights.

As per the report, “almost all” workers at the city's crematoriums are Dalits, because in India, cremation is a caste dictated work. The workers who have been putting in 14 hours of hard labour each day, cremating up to 75 COVID-19 victims at each crematorium, do not even get paid minimum wages stipulated by the state government, the report finds.