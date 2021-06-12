Bengaluru Students Raise Over Rs 40 Lakh for COVID Relief

S.P.A.R.K, a student-run organization in Bengaluru, has raised over Rs 40 lakh for various initiatives throughout the pandemic. The organisation, whose acronym stands for 'Socially Productive And Responsible Karnatakans', is run by 13-to-20-year-olds and has provided over 1,000 ration kits to the needy.

S.P.A.R.K worked with the government task force, provided medical equipment like oxygen concentrators, oximeters, beds, sanitisers, and other protective equipment, in various PHCs and district hospitals across the state.