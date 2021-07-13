Aftermath of Tejasvi Surya's Islamophobic 'Raid': The War Room 16 Speak Out

These young men had nothing to do with the alleged scam, they are not accused of the same in any FIR.

When questioned just six days later on why he read out a list of 16 Muslims, Tejasvi Surya had no proper reply. More than two months later, these young men continue to bear the brunt of the theatrics of the BJP leaders.

The News Minute spoke to all 16 men to understand how things have changed and what holds for the future.