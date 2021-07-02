Another Sonic Boom? Loud Sound Heard in Bengaluru, Windows Rattle

A similar ‘boom’ sound was heard last year in May in Bengaluru as well. While some had described it as a ‘thunderous noise’, others had said they felt tremors, with their window panes rattling for as long as five seconds. Sources from the police told various media houses including TNM that the sound could have been caused by a Sukhoi 30, and later it was confirmed by the Indian Air Force.

“It was a routine IAF Test Flight involving a supersonic profile which took off from Bluru Airport and flew in the allotted airspace well outside City limits. The aircraft was of Aircraft Systems and Testing Establishment (ASTE) whose Test Pilots & Flight Test Engineers routinely test out all aeroplanes. The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40,000 feet altitude,” the statement had said.

The statement also said that the aircraft was far away from Bengaluru city limits. “The sound of a sonic boom can be heard and felt by an observer even when the aircraft is flying as far away as 65 to 80 kilometres away from the person,” it added.

Last year, the sound was heard in places like Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in the city.