Citizens’ Letter Accuses Tejasvi Surya of Communalising BBMP Scam

A day after BJP Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South Tejasvi Surya accused some officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) of running ‘a massive racket’ in hospital bed allotment, 117 citizens on Thursday, 6 May have condemned the MP’s move for bringing out a communal spin to the issue.

Surya had purportedly questioned the appointment of 17 BBMP employees, as seen in a widely circulated clip from inside the Bengaluru war room.