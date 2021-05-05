Tejasvi Surya Alleges Scam in BBMP COVID Bed Booking, Cites Cases

He said in as many as 4,000+ instances, the BBMP incharge books the bed in the name of an asymptomatic patient as soon as he or she is informed of a vacant bed. “Thereafter, the same bed is allotted to another patient after a few hours — either based on monetary considerations or influence by authorities in other cases. The common man calling the helpline is left high and dry without any redressal,” he told reporters.

Tejasvi’s team has shared a document that lists at least 12 such cases. One such example is of Narasamma (name changed), who was booked in three hospitals and was not informed about even one. “Surprising fact is that she did not even need hospitalisation. She has recovered and is stable now,” the note adds.