Power Struggle: Why K’taka CM Yediyurappa Attacks Bengaluru’s BBMP

Bengaluru has barely overcome the spike in COVID-19 cases, with the city still reporting 985 cases on 15 June, but a power tussle is ongoing within its biggest administrative body – the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The fight, within the city’s municipal corporation, is among Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, and former corporators of the BBMP council.

Reason? Elections to the BBMP’s political administrative body – the BBMP council – has been kept in abeyance since September 2020. While the former council’s term ended in 2020, elections were not held as the government, through two amendments in the Karnataka Municipal Act, 1976, decided to increase the number of wards in the BBMP from 198 to 250.

Bengaluru’s pandemic woes are mainly being dealt by the BBMP which controls the allocation of hospital beds, ambulance costs, and crematoriums in the city.