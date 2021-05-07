Mistake Admitted? Tejasvi Surya Apologises to BBMP Officer, Staff

On the phone, the voice was unmistakably clear. It was Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya apologising.

Safaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, confirmed to The Quint, “He said he is sorry that my name got dragged into the controversy around the BBMP bed scam. He said he never mentioned my name when he pulled up officers in the war room.”

Khan was one among the officers of BBMP whose name was circulated in a WhatsApp message that accused 16 Muslim men of being “terrorists” taking “Hindu lives”.