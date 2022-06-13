An Optimal BIMSTEC: Will the 7 Nations Realise the Potential of Bay of Bengal?

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) Forum recently celebrated its 25th anniversary on 6 June, coinciding with the signing of the Bangkok Declaration on the same date in 1997.

In this landmark epoch of the Forum set up by the member countries – Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, many discussions are happening about the role played by the Forum and if an optimal situation has been obtained in the 25 years of its existence.

There are seven priority areas of cooperation, each under a member State that BIMSTEC operates in, including:

a) trade, investment, and development; b) environment and climate change; c) security; d) agriculture and food security; e) people-to-people contact; f) science, technology, and innovation; and g) connectivity.