'Regional Cooperation Is Priority': PM Modi Addresses 5th BIMSTEC Summit
He announced that India will contribute $1 million to the BIMSTEC secretariat to enhance its operational budget.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 30 March virtually addressed the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, encouraging increased regional cooperation.
"The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group," the PM stated.
He announced that India will contribute $1 million to the BIMSTEC secretariat, with the aim of enhancing its operational budget.
"It is important to strengthen the capacity of (BIMSTEC) secretariat...I suggest the secretary-general create a roadmap for the same," the leader added.
On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also attended a BIMSTEC meeting, which was aimed at strengthening economic engagement among member countries.
BIMSTEC is a regional alliance of nations around the Bay of Bengal, comprising of India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. The 5th summit of the group is hosted by Sri Lanka and presently underway.
On Wednesday, Modi stressed on making Bay of Bengal the "bridge of connectivity, prosperity, and security."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.