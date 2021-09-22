SAARC Ministers' Meet Called Off After Pakistan Insists on Taliban Presence

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries foreign ministers' meeting, which was scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Saturday, has been cancelled over Afghanistan's participation, reported ANI.

The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that "a representative from Afghanistan's mission at the UN in New York" could have attended the meeting if it was held. According to ANI, several SAARC members had also agreed that an empty chair could be kept for Afghanistan.