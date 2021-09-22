SAARC Ministers' Meet Called Off After Pakistan Insists on Taliban Presence

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
Photo: IANS
The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries foreign ministers' meeting, which was scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Saturday, has been cancelled over Afghanistan's participation, reported ANI.
The Indian Express quoted sources as saying that "a representative from Afghanistan's mission at the UN in New York" could have attended the meeting if it was held. According to ANI, several SAARC members had also agreed that an empty chair could be kept for Afghanistan.
Various governments still do not recognise the Taliban regime, who also have not approached the United Nations for credentials.
The SAARC comprises eight countries of South Asia--Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
On Friday, 17 September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his virtual address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), had said that the change of power in Afghanistan was not inclusive, and it happened without negotiation.
"This also raises questions over acceptance of the new system as the representatives of women, minorities, and other sections of the Afghan society did not get representation in the government," he had said.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined