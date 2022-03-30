'Regional Cooperation Is Priority': PM Modi Addresses 5th BIMSTEC Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 30 March virtually addressed the fifth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit, encouraging increased regional cooperation.

"The recent developments in Europe have raised questions about the stability of the international order. In this context, it has become a greater priority to have regional cooperation. Today we are adopting BIMSTEC charter to develop institution architecture for our group," the PM stated.