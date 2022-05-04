Tamil Nadu Moves To Ban Mutt’s Palanquin Ritual, Sparks Political Row

Sparking political controversy, the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate of Tamil Nadu has denied permission, in a prohibition order passed on 27 April, for a ritual called Pattina Pravesam in the district in which devotees carry a mutt's seer on a palanquin.

The ban order was passed after protests by rationalists, and following the announcement about the 27th seer Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal participating in the ritual on 22 May, as per a report by TOI.