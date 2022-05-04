Tamil Nadu Moves To Ban Mutt’s Palanquin Ritual, Sparks Political Row

Mayiladuthurai Dharmapuram Adheenam's Pattina Pravesam ritual.
(Photo: YouTube/Screenshot)
Sparking political controversy, the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate of Tamil Nadu has denied permission, in a prohibition order passed on 27 April, for a ritual called Pattina Pravesam in the district in which devotees carry a mutt's seer on a palanquin.
The ban order was passed after protests by rationalists, and following the announcement about the 27th seer Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal participating in the ritual on 22 May, as per a report by TOI.
District authorities had called the tradition of Mayiladuthurai Dharmapuram Adheenam a "violation of human rights", The Hindu reported.
Parties in the Opposition, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), protested in the Assembly against the decision taken by the state government.
State BJP Chief K Annamalai took a dig at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, saying that he will carry the palanquin himself if the authorities do not give permit to the ritual.
"We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order," Annamalai tweeted.
Defending the government, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu said that Chief Minister Stalin will speak to the head of the said mutt, reported NDTV.
"The chief minister must intervene and ensure that the ritual is carried out," he added, as per NDTV.
Dharmapuram Adheenam is a Saivite monastic institution located in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai. A religious centre, the institution is known to have around 27 Shiva temples under its control.
The pattina pravesam is a practice of carrying the pontiff on a palanquin held on the shoulders of the disciples.
"This event symbolises the pupils' veneration for their guru and they voluntarily carry their guru on their shoulders, as their dakshina (offering)," the Madurai Aadheenam explained.
Speaking to NDTV, he informed that the event has been held for ages and was allowed to take place even during British rule.
The event has never disrupted peace in the past, the seer commented on the reason given by the authorities.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindu.)
