Tamil Nadu Moves To Ban Mutt’s Palanquin Ritual, Sparks Political Row

Dharmapuram Adheenam is a Saivite monastic institution located in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai. A religious centre, the institution is known to have around 27 Shiva temples under its control.

The pattina pravesam is a practice of carrying the pontiff on a palanquin held on the shoulders of the disciples.

"This event symbolises the pupils' veneration for their guru and they voluntarily carry their guru on their shoulders, as their dakshina (offering)," the Madurai Aadheenam explained.

Speaking to NDTV, he informed that the event has been held for ages and was allowed to take place even during British rule.