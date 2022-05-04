Tamil Nadu Moves To Ban Mutt’s Palanquin Ritual, Sparks Political Row
The 'pattina pravesam' is a practice of carrying the pontiff on a palanquin held on the disciples' shoulders.
Sparking political controversy, the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate of Tamil Nadu has denied permission, in a prohibition order passed on 27 April, for a ritual called Pattina Pravesam in the district in which devotees carry a mutt's seer on a palanquin.
The ban order was passed after protests by rationalists, and following the announcement about the 27th seer Masilamani Desika Gnanasambandha Paramachariya Swamigal participating in the ritual on 22 May, as per a report by TOI.
The ban has sparked protests by mutt leaders. The MK Stalin-led government's decision has also been criticised by opposition parties and by the head of another mutt, Madurai Adheenam, who has declared that he will carry the palanquin with the seer irrespective of the ban.
District authorities had called the tradition of Mayiladuthurai Dharmapuram Adheenam a "violation of human rights", The Hindu reported.
The Revenue Division Officer (RDO) J Balaji of Mayiladuthurai stated in the ban order, "Traffic in human beings and begar (compulsory labour) and other similar forms of forced labour are prohibited and any contravention of this provision shall be an offence punishable in accordance with law."
Opposition Protests
Parties in the Opposition, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), protested in the Assembly against the decision taken by the state government.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami attacked the state government, saying that the spiritual ritual has been peacefully carried out for more than 500 years and should be allowed to continue.
State BJP Chief K Annamalai took a dig at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, saying that he will carry the palanquin himself if the authorities do not give permit to the ritual.
"We will request the Adhinam to allow us to conduct the event by overturning this illegal order," Annamalai tweeted.
Defending the government, Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu said that Chief Minister Stalin will speak to the head of the said mutt, reported NDTV.
The practices at the ancient institution of Dharmapuram Adheenam should be respected and not opposed, the 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal said.
"The chief minister must intervene and ensure that the ritual is carried out," he added, as per NDTV.
What Is the Ritual?
Dharmapuram Adheenam is a Saivite monastic institution located in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai. A religious centre, the institution is known to have around 27 Shiva temples under its control.
The pattina pravesam is a practice of carrying the pontiff on a palanquin held on the shoulders of the disciples.
"This event symbolises the pupils' veneration for their guru and they voluntarily carry their guru on their shoulders, as their dakshina (offering)," the Madurai Aadheenam explained.
Speaking to NDTV, he informed that the event has been held for ages and was allowed to take place even during British rule.
"It is reprehensible to ban the event claiming it affects the dignity of human beings. Interfering with religious practices is condemnable. I appeal to Chief Minister M K Stalin to shoulder the responsibility to conduct the Pattina Pravesam," the pontiff continued.
The event has never disrupted peace in the past, the seer commented on the reason given by the authorities.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Hindu.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.