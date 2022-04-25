Tamil Nadu Adopts Bill Letting State Govt Appoint University Vice Chancellors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday, 25 April, requested lawmakers of all parties in the Assembly to support a bill that empowers the state government to appoint vice chancellors of the universities under it.

Stalin said that in Gujarat, of the three persons recommended by a screening committee, one is appointed as vice chancellor of a university.

Similarly in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, a screening committee recommends three persons, and one is appointed by the chancellor in consultation with the state government.