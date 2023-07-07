4 Months, 10 FIRs, Violent Protests: Aurangzeb's Ghost Back to Haunt Maharashtra

"We are devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Aurangzeb was his enemy. He destroyed hundreds of Hindu temples. This boy, who I know personally because we live in the same colony, had shared a picture of Aurangzeb with a status that said 'baap baap hota hai' which hurt my religious sentiments. That is why I registered the complaint," Lokhande told The Quint.

For Hussain and his family, the FIR meant multiple visits to the police station, the juvenile court, a public apology in the form of a 15 second long video, and a change of school. "His father works as a tailor. The family doesn't have a lot of money... Due to the FIR, we had to withdraw him from his current school and seek admission in a new one. They (Hindutva activists) also asked him to issue a public apology, and then circulated it all over social media," said the minor's uncle.

This is not an isolated case. Since March this year, at least 10 similar FIRs have been registered against people who allegedly shared social media posts "glorifying" the 17th century Mughal emperor in districts across Maharashtra such as Kolhapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Beed, Mumbai, and Buldhana.

Earlier in June, BJP leader and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while reacting to protests in Kolhapur over social media posts related to Aurangzeb, said, "Maharashtra me achanak Aurangzeb ki auladien paida hui hain (In some districts of Maharashtra, some children of Aurangzeb have suddenly appeared). They are posting pictures and status on social media of Aurangzeb, which is causing ill-will in society."

The Quint went through the 10 FIRs, spoke to legal and political experts, and historians to understand why Aurangzeb’s legacy has become a bone of contention in the state.