How a Toll Plaza Employee's Alert Led to Mumbai Meat Trader's Lynching in Nashik

"What authority did they have to take a life? The law says that the police needs to be informed in case of any suspicion. A similar incident took place in Igatpuri a few weeks ago," said Mohd Asghar, cousin brother of Afaan Ansari who was lynched by a mob of cow vigilantes in Maharashtra's Nashik on Saturday, 24 June.

For the past three days, Afaan's house in Mumbai is swamped by visitors and local leaders. The 32-year-old meat trader from Kurla's Qureshi Nagar, along with his relative Nasir Hussain Shaikh were brutally thrashed by a group of 15-20 men on the suspicion of smuggling beef on a highway in Nashik.

Afaan, a meat trader by profession, succumbed to the injuries on the way to the hospital on Saturday. Nasir, the driver of the vehicle, is said to be in a critical condition and was transferred to Mumbai' King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital the next day.