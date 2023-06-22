The People Who Sparked Communal Frenzy in Uttarakhand, One Hate Speech At a Time

“We are here to warn the Jihadis … You people do Love Jihad, Land Jihad … Do you think we will stay silent?” Rakesh Tomar Uttarakhandi, founder of the Hindutva organisation Rudra Sena said on 20 April during a ‘dharm sabha’ in Chakrata in Uttarakhand, about 125 kilometre from Purola – the epicentre of anti-Muslim hatred in Uttarakhand since 26 May.

Tomar is a self-proclaimed saviour of Hindu women, disciple of Darshan Bharti, founder of the Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan.

The 20 April event was attended by Tomar, Swami Prabodhanand, the president of the Hindu Raksha Sena and several hundred other Hindutva supporters.

Fast-forward to 19 May, Bharti said, "We are becoming victims of 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad'. The Pauri Garhwal chairman... is inviting Muslims to his daughter's wedding. What a shame."

Bharti was talking about the Uttarakhand's Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashpal Benam. A day after Bharti's speech, Benam cancelled his daughter's marriage to a Muslim man after the pictures of invitation card went viral on social media and people including Bharti called for his boycott.