Poll Results: BJP Should Learn To Digest Success, Says Sena's Sanjay Raut

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning four out of five states in the 2022 Assembly elections, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, the Shiv Sena on Thursday, 10 March, commented that the BJP should learn to digest success, attributing its performance in the Assembly polls to good election management.
On its unsatisfactory performance in Goa, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, the Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut expressed that the party garnered less votes than NOTA (none of the above) because Shiv Sena fell "short of the notes" that the BJP used.
Raut also took a jibe at the BJP over its dismal performance in Punjab elections, where the party lost to AAP (Aam Aadmi Party).
"The PM, Home Minister, Defence Minister, everyone campaigned tremendously in Punjab, then why did you lose in Punjab? UP, Uttarakhand, Goa was yours already, which is fine. But, you have lost more in Punjab as compared to Congress & Shiv Sena in UP," the Shiv Sena leader added.
Saying that his party members are a part of BJP's happiness, he continued, "BJP has won in four states, we don't have anything to be upset about, we're a part of your happiness."
He asked why BJP's Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lost, despite the party faring well in the state. Two CMs also lost in Goa, he added. "Most concerning issue is Punjab; a nationalist party like BJP has been rejected completely in Punjab," Raut took a jibe at the leading party.
