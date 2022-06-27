Assam Floods: Mizoram to Send Drinking Water to Assam, Says CM Zoramthanga

Assam floods death toll rose up to 126 as on Sunday, 26 June.
As Assam continues to be affected by floods, the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, has announced that Mizoram will send drinking water to the flood-hit state.
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the flood situation with CM Zoramthanga over the phone and chalked out a plan to send drinking water to the affected areas of Assam.
In view of the flood situation, Zoramthanga said the government of Mizoram is willing to send drinking water barrels by trucks up to Vairengte along the inter-state border, from where those could be dispatched to affected areas as per convenience, the report added.
CM Sarma thanked Zoramthanga for offering help and added that he will talk to Cachar deputy commissioner and ask the official to make arrangements for distributing drinking water coming from Mizoram, the report added.
On Sunday, 26 June, CM Zoramthanga also shared a tweet stating that Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has also sent drinking water to the flood-hit state. The CYMA donated 14,000 litres of bottled drinking water which has been dispatched to flood-ravaged Silchar in Assam.
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), UNICEF and OXFAM, an international charitable organisation, have also started operating boat-mounted water treatment units to drinking water to the people in need within Silchar and its peripheral areas, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.
In the town, which is submerged for over a week, efforts are on to provide relief to those areas where the administration is yet to reach by air to drop packets with food, drinking water and other essential items by Indian Air Force helicopters.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited and reviewed Silchar twice within two days on Sunday and reviewed the relief and rescue operations in the town.
"Our government stands firmly with the people of Silchar and we are unwavering in our efforts to lessen their sufferings," CM added.
According to a report released by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday, 26 June, five more people have lost their lives because of the floods. This takes the total death toll to 126.
The deaths have been reported at Barpeta, Cachar, Darrang, Karimganj and Morigaon districts of Assam.
However, officials on Monday said that Assam's flood situation is showing signs of improvement with the water level of most rivers maintaining a receding trend while over 22 lakh remain affected across the state.
(With inputs from PTI.)
