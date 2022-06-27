Assam Floods: Mizoram to Send Drinking Water to Assam, Says CM Zoramthanga

CM Sarma thanked Zoramthanga for offering help and added that he will talk to Cachar deputy commissioner and ask the official to make arrangements for distributing drinking water coming from Mizoram, the report added.

On Sunday, 26 June, CM Zoramthanga also shared a tweet stating that Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has also sent drinking water to the flood-hit state. The CYMA donated 14,000 litres of bottled drinking water which has been dispatched to flood-ravaged Silchar in Assam.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), UNICEF and OXFAM, an international charitable organisation, have also started operating boat-mounted water treatment units to drinking water to the people in need within Silchar and its peripheral areas, Cachar Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said.