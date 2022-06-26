'Not Been Able To Help All Those Affected By Floods': Assam CM Himanta Sarma

"People are overall happy with the relief operations. It is not possible to get to each and every person, but more or less we have reached out to everyone who have sought help," Sarma claimed.

He said medical camps will be organised in the town from Monday or the day after, and doctors from Guwahati and Army will assist in running these camps.

Talking about a damaged dyke at Betkundi area, due to which the town has been largely submerged, the chief minister said repair work will take some time.

"The water level at Barak river is still flowing above the danger level. It has to reduce considerably before the damage can be repaired. There is forecast of more rain. We are now trying to ensure that there is minimum further damage in case of more rainfall," he said.