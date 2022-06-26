Assam Floods: 'We're in Desperate Need of Water, Boiling Rainwater To Drink'

Floods in Assam have affected over 45 lakh people with Silchar town in Cachar District reeling from the deluge for almost a week now. At least 118 people have been killed in the state.

I live in Silchar, near the national highway, and the situation here is very bad. The ground floor of our house has been submerged in floodwater for over five days, we live on the top floor.

There has been no electricity for the past five days and we don't even have mobile network connectivity. With each passing day, it's getting difficult for us to survive.