Assam CM Chairs Meet For Relief Ops; PM Modi Says Centre Tracking Flood Areas

Villagers make a temporary bamboo bridge after a portion of a road was washed away by the floods at a village in Goalpara district in Assam.
(Photo: PTI)
As Assam continues to reel under the flood situation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting on Thursday, 23 June, with senior officials of various government departments at District Collector office in Cachar to take stock of flood relief and rescue operations.
He tweeted, “Directed district administration to prepare ward wise micro-level plan with the help of local people and public representatives for Silchar town.”
The Assam CM also surveyed the district of Silchar via air and said that packets containing food items, water bottles and essentials were airdropped on Thursday by helicopters.
Sarma said, “We plan to continue such air-droppings for our stranded people in the days ahead, apart from the regular relief. Our government is firmly with the people of Barak Valley.”
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre is continuously monitoring the flood situation and is working closely with the State government to provide all possible assistance.
He tweeted,
He added that the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been dispatched to conduct evacuation operations and assisting those who are affected.
PM Modi said, "The Air Force has conducted over 250 sorties as a part of the evacuation process."
"CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Ministers of the Assam Government and officials are working round the clock in the districts and helping those who have suffered. I pray for the safety and wellbeing of all those in affected areas and once again assure all possible support," said the Prime Minister.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the Barpeta district has been the worst hit by the floods, affecting more than 12 lakh people till now. Over 26 lakh people have been displaced and are currently seeking refuge in 862 relief camps.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)